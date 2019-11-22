Nawaz Sharif’s personal aide Irfan Siddiqui discharged from tenancy case

Ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s special advisor and senior journalist, Irfan Siddique has been declared ‘not guilty’ by the law, ARY News reported on Friday.

Siddique was booked under tenancy law violations act of the penal code alleging that he had rented out his house without informing the police. The case was registered under Section 188 at the Ramna police station.

Read More: IGP Islamabad briefs NA Speaker over Irfan Siddiqui’s handcuffing

Another man named Javed Iqbal, who was a tenant at the house, was taken into custody along with Siddiqui.

The police submitted an official report asking the court to discharge the accused from all allegations.

Siddiqui demanded that those who built the case against him should be tried for the salacious accusations, to which justice Amir Farooq rebutted that he held it within his rights to file a request on the matter which will then be taken into consideration by the court.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in London via an air ambulance belonging to the Qatari royal family on November 19.

Read More: Test reports to determine Nawaz’s future treatment: Shehbaz

The former premier was declared critically ill by a board of medical professionals and then moved out for better healthcare facilities on humanitarian grounds, given his conviction.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

