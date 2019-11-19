Nawaz Sharif left 15 days’ late due to delaying tactics: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif had to leave for medical treatment in a commercial flight 15 days’ ago, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said in a media statement on Tuesday.

He left in an air ambulance instead of a commercial flight due to the delaying tactics of the government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader claimed today.

It is to be mentioned here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed this morning for London in an air ambulance from Lahore airport via Doha, accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan.

“Politicking by the prime minister and other people over the illness of Nawaz Sharif is a black chapter of politics,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said, Maryam Nawaz’s staying with her grandmother will be a cause of contentment for her father.

“A government which claims that the price of one kilogram of tomatoes is 17 rupees when its real value is 300 per KG, means the sun of its rule is going to set soon,” PML-N leader claimed.

Only fresh election is solution of the problems of the country, he claimed.

