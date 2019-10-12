Plea accepted for hearing to ban live speeches of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted a petition for hearing that sought to put a ban on broadcasting the live speeches and statements of the incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The high court’s registrar office set date for the hearing of the petition on October 14. The court also issued a contempt of court notice against Sharif.

Moreover, the IHC had also issued contempt notices to information ministry, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Press Council of Pakistan.

The petitioner sought the high court to impose a ban over live broadcasting of Sharif’s speeches till the verdict arrived besides restricting publication of his statements in print media.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeal on Oct. 29 against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

Read: Court grants physical remand of Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

A bench of the high court will also hear an appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the same date seeking enhancement in conviction period of Sharif.

A division bench of the high court will hear the case and Registrar Office of the court has issued the cause list.

The bench will be comprised of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia reference by the accountability court for seven years.

Sharif is currently serving a jail term of 7-years at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on being proven guilty in Al-Azizia reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB on Friday arrested Sharif in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case and obtained 14-day physical remand from the accountability court.

The court ordered the bureau to present Nawaz Sharif on October 25.

Comments

comments