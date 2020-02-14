LAHORE: Fresh medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been submitted in the accountability court by Nawaz’s counsel, ARY News reported on Friday.

Accountability court resumed hearing of Chaudhary Sugar Mills case against Nawaz Sharif. Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif, presented fresh medical reports of Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition has not stabilized yet and he is still undergoing the medical process. He will appear before the court following the improvement in his health,” Nawaz’s counsel tells the court.

The accountability court then adjourned the hearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case till February 28.

Presiding Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on January 31 directed the Nawaz’s counsel to present fresh reports and also convince the court that his client was not able to travel.

Earlier in January, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif presented four different reports of Sharif at registrar office of the Lahore High Court. The reports have been prepared by cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stabilized yet. He requires surgery, which could not be conducted till improvement in his health condition,” reports said.

The reports submitted in the high court, comprise of various medical tests held on December 19, Dec 23 and January 13.

These report also recommend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK till his full recovery from the health problems.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using CSM for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

