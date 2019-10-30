LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is likely to meet former premier Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday (today).

As per details, the caravan of JUI-F led Azadi March reached Lahore last night and the Maulana intends to meet Nawaz at Services Hospital during his brief stay in the city.

Sources said the two leaders would consult regarding the contacts with the government pertaining to Azadi March.

On the other hand, the JUI-F chief also had a telephonic discussion with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, both exchanged views on the status of anti-government march and the latter assured Fazl about PML-N’s complete cooperation for the cause.

The Azadi March would resume its journey towards Islamabad after offering Zuhar prayers in Lahore.

Earlier, on Oct 27, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed that an agreement between the political party and administration of Islamabad had been reached on the venue of ‘Azadi March’.

Maulana Fazl in a statement said they would abide by the agreement under which they will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector and not enter the ‘Red Zone’.

