LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah Tuesday said he won’t deny Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with the officials of United States and British establishments, ARY News reported.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was replying question of a reporter at Lahore High Court.

“What you will say on Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with the officials of US and British establishments on March 04,” the newsman queried Sanaullah. “I won’t deny these meetings. I am not in position to comment as I have no permission of the party for it,” the PML-N leader said.

“Shehbaz Sharif intends to return home in March,” talking to reporters he said. “He will return back after cardiac surgery of Nawaz Sharif,” Sanaullah said.

He said the legal team was holding consultations for extension in bail term of Nawaz Sharif.

Talking on the political situation, Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N has decided against being part of a national unity government. “Muslim League-Nawaz wants mid-term elections instead of being part of a national unity government,” Sanaullah said.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also held a meeting with a mystery man at his London residence, Avenfield apartment in February.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had brought the man for meeting to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif. The man who had covered his face with hat held a meeting with Nawaz, which lasted around 40 minutes.

The man who had hid the face to avoid not to be identified when left the Avenfield, he was guided out from the back door of the premises.

