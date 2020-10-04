Nawaz Sharif attacking national institutions at India’s behest: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, said on Sunday that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was targeting national institutions at the behest of India, ARY News reported.

Talking in ARY News program Sawal Yeh Hai, Asad Umar said the government was reviewing and utilizing all options to bring back convicted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to face all corruption cases.

“Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar is looking into the issue of Nawaz Sharif’s return and he will be brought back as soon as possible,” he added.

Asad Umar said the PML-N supreme leader exposed himself healthy and fine during his speech to All Parties Conference (APC) last month, adding that Nawaz criticizing national institutions to promote the narrative of the country’s enemy India.

“Nawaz Sharif has asking children of Pakistan to come out on streets while sitting in London. He should come back to the country and show his leadership,” said the planning and development minister.

Read More: 70 per cent of PML-N members not standing by Nawaz’s narrative: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif was playing a repulsive politics against the institutions to achieve political mileage and motives, he added.

Replying to a question, Asad Umar said the federal cabinet was discussing public important issues in the meetings for the welfare and development of the state and masses instead of doing politics over non-issues.

