Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports never arrived from London: Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD: The behaviour assumed by the opposition is not acceptable as criticizing state institutions serves the interest of hostile forces, provincial minister for healthcare Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday while talking to ARY News.

Present in an ARY News program Aiteraz Hai, Punjab minister stressed that national interests to be put before anything else. Yasmin Rashid said that such a narrative like that of Nawaz Sharif was a crucible for causing damage to the state.

Rashid noted that the government had the reports of Sharif’s platelets and since the numbers were dropping, it was decided to send him to the hospital.

She claimed that Sharif admitted his satisfaction with the medical treatment administered to him here in Pakistan.

She also claimed that whenever PMLN supremo was asked if he wanted a doctor or doctors from abroad, he always responded that he’d consult with his doctors first.

IHC petition seeks ban on broadcast of Nawaz’s speeches

Before he left, the ex-PM promised to share all his reports consistently with Pakistan government, Rashid claimed and also added that Sharif did not do so after sharing his first report. She asserted that even the reports that were sent to the government were either incomplete or wrong reports.

I phoned his physician Dr Adnan myself to enquire about the reports of Nawaz Sharif, said Rashid.

Nawaz, she said, refused his heart surgery and said that he would undergo surgery only after his daughter has arrived.

The provincial healthcare minister denied receiving any report of Nawaz Sharif’s platelets coming from London.

Comments

comments