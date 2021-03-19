LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday scolded his daughter Maryam Nawaz after she indulged in a heated debate with Hamza Shahbaz during a party meeting, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PML-N supremo headed a meeting to evolve a strategy regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was attended by Sharif family members including Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz, Ishaq Dar and others.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Nawaz Sharif got annoyed with Maryam after she criticized the political approach of Hamza Shahbaz during the meeting.

“The meeting saw a heated argument between Hamza and Maryam,” they said adding that others also participated in the debate and took sides as Nawaz Sharif got irritated with the situation and walked out of the meeting multiple times.

Sources quoted Hamza Shahbaz as saying during the meeting that such political behaviour could divide the party and only other parties will benefit from it.

Read More: ‘PML-N rejected PPP’s offer to overthrow Punjab govt’

To this Maryam Nawaz said that politics on the likes of Pervaiz Elahi will ruin the PML-N in the province.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Nawaz Sharif was his mentor in politics and he would never support politics which is against his teachings. “Are you raising questions on your father,” Hamza said to the PML-N vice president.

Comments

comments