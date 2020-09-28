Nawaz Sharif to oversee PML-N affairs after Shehbaz’s arrest: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is declared an absconder by a Pakistani court, will now oversee the affairs of his party from London after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources close to Nawaz Sharif, it has been decided that the elder Sharif would look after the party affairs on video link from London. “He will be issuing directives to the party leaders through Maryam Nawaz,” they said.

The PML-N supremo had further directed Maryam Nawaz to stay in touch with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The sources claimed that it had been decided that participation of the three-time prime minister in party activities would not be advertised. “We will remain stick to our narrative whether someone consider it a fight or a bid to bring reforms in the system,” the sources close to Nawaz Sharif said.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day it was reported that following the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has been authorized to lead the party.

In this context, guidelines have been issued by the former prime minister from London to form an advisory board in the party for the future course of action.

Well-informed sources said that Maryam Nawaz will lead the party in absence of Shehbaz Sharif and will also address the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gatherings.

It was further learnt that recommendation to hold a first public gathering of PDM in Quetta has been made.

