Nawaz’s return is possible if courts issue orders, says Lord Nazir Ahmed

LONDON: British House of Lords Member Nazir Ahmed on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif’s return from London is possible if Pakistani courts issue orders regarding him, ARY NEWS reported.

“If Pakistani courts order his return then it is possible to bring him back to the country,” he said adding that British government respects Pakistani courts.

He said that the court orders are given priority over any political moves from a government. “Although his repatriation from London is a difficult task but it is not an impossible one, ” he said.

Lord Nazir Ahmed further cast his doubts on the intentions of the incumbent government in bringing back Nawaz Sharif. “The masses now look towards the government for concrete efforts in this regard,” he said adding that the task could be achieved if the government shows its seriousness on the matter.

Former Law Minister Punjab, Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday claimed that his ailing leader Nawaz Sharif was likely to undergo proper treatment this week or the next week.

Talking to media persons outside the Lahore High Court, the politician in an answer to a question about the tentative date for the arrival of Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan, Rana said that he is likely to return during this month.

Sana added that Shehbaz Sharif was staying back in London due to the consistently deteriorating health of the former premier, otherwise he would’ve been back by now.

He also claimed that as soon as Nawaz Sharif’s health saw improvement, Shehbaz Sharif will surely return.

