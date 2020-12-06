WATCH: Nawaz Sharif scolds servant over serving tea before address

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif got angry on Sunday when he was served tea minutes before his address at the PML-N’s social media convention in Lahore, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, it can be seen that Nawaz Sharif is scolding his servant for serving tea before his video link address.

“When you knew I am delivering speech then why did you serve tea?,” the PML-N supreme leader says in the footage.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill also mocked Nawaz over tea footage and wrote, “Nothing but parchee during the speech”.

تقریر کے دوران صرف پرچی اور کچھ نہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/yJTFHKV8ec — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 6, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister, who went to London for medical treatment has been delivering speeches through video link.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has directed party leaders and workers to reach Lahore ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on December 13.

While addressing the PML-N’s social media workers convention in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan Democratic Movement is due to make “big decisions” in the next December 8 meeting and urged party workers to not fall under any “pressure”.

