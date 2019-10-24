LAHORE: Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) on Thursday (today) for the medical treatment.

As per details, Sharif would undergo various tests for the kidney and liver, including the entire body.

After the test reports, the option of sending the former prime minister abroad for medical treatment will come under the consideration, sources close to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) said.

Despite the transfusion of platelets kit yesterday, the count of white blood cells is not increasing in the body of the PML-N supreme leader. The medical board has advised Sharif against presenting before the accountability court, as even a minor cut in his body by any coincidence may make his situation critical, sources added.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

