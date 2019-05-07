ISLAMABAD: As former premier Nawaz Sharif is about to turn himself in today (Tuesday) to the jail authorities, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan sent him well wishes on Twitter.

In an ironical tone, Awan said in a tweet, “May Mian Sahib [Nawaz Sharif] does not fall sick in the prison again. Hopefully, after spending six week at Jati Umra, his mental stress would have gone.”

اللہ کرے میاں صاحب جیل میں پھر سے بیمار نہ ہوں، امید ہے جاتی عمرہ میں چھ ہفتہ گزارنے سے ان کا ذہنی تناؤ دور ہوگیا ہوگا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 7, 2019

Sharif, whose bail term would expire at midnight, will return to the jail along with a procession of party workers and leaders led by his daughter Maryam Nawaz in a bid to flex political muscles.

The party leadership has asked workers to gather outside Kot Lakhpat Jail at 7:30 after Iftar, according to a party leader. Several leaders would led rallies of workers from different parts of the city to the jail.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was released from the jail on March 27 after the Supreme Court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia graft reference and granted him bail for medical treatment for six weeks.

