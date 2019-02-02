Nawaz to be shifted to hospital from jail

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to be shifted to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhptat Jail today (Saturday) on advice of a medical board formed to examine health of the Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, ARY News reported.

According to his medical report, Nawaz Sharif is facing serious health issues and he requires immediate treatment at the hospital.

The board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

The orders have been issued to jack up security arrangements at the hospital before the arrival of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif’s family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat after he was convicted by an accountability court in the Al-Aziza Steel Mills case.

