LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Kot Lakhpat jail for a medical examination amid tight security, ARY News reported.

A three-member medical board comprising doctors from the PIC is currently examining the health of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supermo. Upon completion of the medical checkup, he will be shifted back to the prison where he is serving seven-year term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of the former premier, lamented that she had been told that her father was unwell and was being taken to the PIC tomorrow but she and her family had no knowledge of it.

“We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department.”

The medical board had last week recommended more tests of Sharif, including TROP-I, echocardiography and stress thallium scan [in case TROP-I test is negative].

“Patient Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, 69, was examined by the special medical board. He [Mr Sharif] is a known case of diabetes mellitus and hypertension for the last 10 years. He is also known case of ischemic heart disease since 2001,” a report compiled by the medical broad read.

“The patient has vague symptoms of pain in both arms particularly at night and numbness of toes. He can walk 45 minutes without any significant symptoms. He denied of any symptoms of dizziness, pre-syncope or syncope. His haemodynamics were also within normal limits. He is on dual antiplatelets, beta blocker, amlodipine, ARB’S and stains with anti-diabetics treatment.”

The medical board comprised Prof Dr Shahid Hameed (chairman), Associate Professor Dr Sajjad Ahmed and Assistant Professor Dr Hamid Khalil of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore.

