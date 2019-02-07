Nawaz Sharif wants to go back to jail instead of cardiology hospital

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday refused to be shifted at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for treatment, and insisted to be shifted back to Kot Lakphat Jail, ARY News reported.

Medical board constituted to check up on his health and other officials were trying to convince the ousted prime minister that he should be shifted to the PIC but he was reluctant to give in, said sources.

Sources told ARY News that the officials of interior and health ministries, during a high-level meeting, had decided to shift the prime minster to PIC in the light of the recommendations of the medical board.

But in light of the new situation the authorities were mulling to call PIC’s doctors to the Services Hospital for Nawaz’s treatment, said sources.

Talking to ARY News, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the government was offering best medical facilities to the former prime minister but he himself refusing to be shifted at the PIC. The minister said that he himself would be responsible for what might happen.

He said that in this situation, the provincial government would not take any risk and the ousted prime minister would be asked to give in written that he did not want to be shifted at PIC.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that according to the medical board, Nawaz Sharif had minor cardiac issues and it recommended to shift the former prime minister to such hospital where heart and other diseases’ treatment be available.

Earlier in the day, the spokesperson of Punjab government, Dr Shahbaz Gill,had that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would stay in the hospital until his recuperation.

Dr Gill, in a statement, said Nawaz Sharif attempted to play politicking throughout the day by insisting to stay in a jail. “We request the Sharif family not to indulge in politics on health issue of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

