Nawaz Sharif’s health condition improving: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was improving rapidly after he was transfused mega unit of platelets, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the number of platelets in the former prime minister’s body increased to 24,900 and his health was stable. The sources said that the platelets level in his body will rise gradually.

Nawaz’s platelets had not decreased owing to mosquito-borne diseases but of the medicines which makes blood thin, the sources said and added that the doctors apprised the ousted prime minister that the drugs were very harmful for him.

A six-member doctors’ team have been deputed to provide him best healthcare facilities round the clock.

Earlier in the day, Punjab ‘s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being provided best medical facilities at Services Hospital.

The minister had visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences, here today,where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former PM.

Later, talking to newsmen, Yasmin Rashid had said a six-member medical board comprising senior doctors, was examining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Yasmin Rashid had said doctors were trying to find out the cause behind low platelets count of the former prime minister. The VIP room of Services Hospital had been declared a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif, as the corruption culprit was currently under treatment at the medical facility.

