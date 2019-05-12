Nawaz Sharif’s ‘secret hideout’ revealed

Deposed Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s lavish Bhurban rest house has been uncovered in a tweet by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs’ (PTI) Naeem Ul Haq who claimed that the former leader resided in the structure for 5 years.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Political Affairs, Naeem Ul Haq tweeted a picture of the real estate on his twitter along with a caption claiming the property in the pictures to have been in use of the PML-N supremo.

The tweet read: “Nawaz Sharifs secret hideout in Bhurban which he and his family used for the last five years. No one else was allowed to enter this Forrest Rest House belonging to Punjab govt. on which millions were spent by Nawaz to make it super luxurious.”

Nawaz Sharifs secret hideout in Bhurban which he and his family used for the last five years. No one else was allowed to enter this Forrest Rest House belonging to Punjab govt. on which millions were spent by Nawaz to make it super luxurious. pic.twitter.com/t9j5B3SwTP — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) May 12, 2019

Haq claimed that the ex-Prime Minister resided in the ‘hideout’ for five years along with his family and no one was allowed near the proximity except members of the Sharif family.

The rest house has been claimed to be the property of the government of Punjab and a small fortune has been spent on the building to make it ‘super luxurious’ for the disqualified Prime Minister.

