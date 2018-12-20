ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif held a one-to-one meeting with his younger brother and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at the Parliament House on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Sharif brothers discussed different issues, including the scheduled verdict of an accountability court in NAB references against the elder Sharif and their future course of action, according to sources.

They agreed to launch a public contact campaign in case the court gives the verdict against the PML-N supreme leader and holding their peace if the ruling comes in his favour.

Nawaz entered the Parliament House via the backdoor and also spoke to Shehbaz in hushed tones while walking in the corridor of the Parliament House.

On Dec 19, the accountability court reserved its verdict in graft references filed by the National Accountability Bureau against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

According to details, Accountability Judge Arshad Malik reserved the verdict in the remaining references, Flagship Investment and Al-Azizia Steel Mills, which is due to be announced on December 24, Monday.

As the last hearing went underway, Judge Arshad Malik rejected Nawaz’s request for more time in the case, as NAB had reservations that granting additional time could delay the cases.

