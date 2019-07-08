Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nawaz to be treated as per jail manual, says Punjab govt

Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being a convict, will be treated as per the jail manual, said Shahbaz Gill, a spokesperson for the Punjab government on Monday.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s statement, he said the PML-N supreme leader is the only person for whom 21 cardiologists have been deputed to provide him round-the-clock medical care.

Mr Gill claimed the food coming from Sharif’s residence on a daily basis was injurious to his health.

The government decided to provide the former premier healthy food for which a board comprising experts was constituted, he said and added the jail manual doesn’t allow a convict to have food from his/her home.

Slamming Maryam, he said she is spreading propaganda over her father’s health for political gains.

Maryam Nawaz can go to a court for redressal of her grievance if she desires so, but nothing would be allowed in violation of the law, the spokesperson stated in clear terms, adding the government can’t be intimidated by hunger-strikes and sit-ins.

He said the PML-N vice president was in habit of telling lies as she had been convicted on charges of deceit in the London properties reference.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Chinese ambassador meets Fahmida Mirza, discusses sports diplomacy

Must Read

ADB okays $10bn loan for Pakistan

Pakistan

NAB chairman approves formal investigation against Sharjeel Memon

Pakistan

Major Gen Khawar Rehman promoted to lieutenant general: ISPR


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close