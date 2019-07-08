Nawaz to be treated as per jail manual, says Punjab govt

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, being a convict, will be treated as per the jail manual, said Shahbaz Gill, a spokesperson for the Punjab government on Monday.

Responding to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s statement, he said the PML-N supreme leader is the only person for whom 21 cardiologists have been deputed to provide him round-the-clock medical care.

Mr Gill claimed the food coming from Sharif’s residence on a daily basis was injurious to his health.

The government decided to provide the former premier healthy food for which a board comprising experts was constituted, he said and added the jail manual doesn’t allow a convict to have food from his/her home.

Slamming Maryam, he said she is spreading propaganda over her father’s health for political gains.

Maryam Nawaz can go to a court for redressal of her grievance if she desires so, but nothing would be allowed in violation of the law, the spokesperson stated in clear terms, adding the government can’t be intimidated by hunger-strikes and sit-ins.

He said the PML-N vice president was in habit of telling lies as she had been convicted on charges of deceit in the London properties reference.

