Nawaz to get food of his choice in jail: Samsam Bukhari

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari said on Tuesday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been raising a hue and cry over being denied food from home in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Speaking to the media, he said a cook at the prison will cook the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo food of his choice or whatever his doctor advises him.

About the arrest of PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, he said the PML-N leader faces allegations of making a quick buck from drug trafficking and went on to claim that there exists evidence of the MNA’s involvement in bankrolling proscribed outfits.

Rana Sanaullah should have been arrested long before over his involvement in the Model Town carnage, he said.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill rejected the reports of barring provision of homemade food for former premier Nawaz Sharif at the prison.

“No one has stopped the provision of homemade for Nawaz Sharif. He is eating homemade food items on a regular basis,” said Gill while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Commenting over the health of former prime minister, Gill said that 21 cardiologists are continuously monitoring the health of Nawaz Sharif, adding that he is the only Pakistani who is getting this service

