Nawaz to meet family, party leaders today

LAHORE: Jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif will meet his family members and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday (today) at Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to prison’s timetable, Thursday is scheduled as a meeting day of prisoner Nawaz with his relatives and friends.

The Sharif family and other party leaders will be able to visit Nawaz until 2:00pm today. Nawaz has been serving a seven-year jail term, awarded to him in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court last year.

Yesterday, Nawaz Sharif was brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) from Kot Lakhpat jail for a medical examination amid tight security. A three-member medical board comprising doctors from the PIC examined the health of the PML-N supermo.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of the former premier, lamented that she had been told that her father was unwell and was being taken to the PIC tomorrow but she and her family had no knowledge of it.

“We still haven’t received the reports given by the medical boards. After pleading with the jail authorities, we have also written to the Home department.”

The medical board had last week recommended more tests of Sharif, including TROP-I, echocardiography and stress thallium scan [in case TROP-I test is negative].

