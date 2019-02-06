Nawaz to stay in hospital until recuperation, says Punjab govt spokesperson

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Punjab government, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said on Wednesday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will stay in the hospital until his recuperation, ARY News reported.

Dr Gill, in a statement, said Nawaz Sharif attempted to play politicking throughout the day by insisting to stay in a jail.

“We request the Sharif family not to indulge in politics on health issue of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

Related read: Nawaz doesn’t want to stay in hospital, wants to go back to jail: Maryam

He said medical examination of Nawaz Sharif will be conducted as per routine by a team of doctors at the Services Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo expressed his reluctance to be shifted to the jail, while interior ministry wanted to shift him to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in light of his medical report.

“I don’t want to shift to PIC again as i have packed my luggage, shift me to the jail again,” Nawaz said to MS of the hospital.

Yesterday, the reports of Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests were forwarded to the Ministry of Interior to determine whether the deposed prime minister should be moved to hospital.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid tight security. He was hospitalised on recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

Comments

comments