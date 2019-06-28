Nawaz has to serve jail term: IHC issues written judgement

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad High Court bench on Friday issued a detailed verdict on a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif through which he sought his release on bail from Kot Lakhpat Jail where he has been serving a 7-year term in the Al-Azizia case.

The two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had dismissed the petition through a short order on June 20.

The judges in the seven-page verdict observed that the PML-N supremo’s medical reports provided by his counsel contain opinions of private doctors, the veracity of which cannot be determined.

Neither was any request made on behalf of the petitioner for constitution of a medical board to asses his health, they added.

The judges observed: “The jail report furnished by the Superintendent, Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, to the contrary, points out that condition of the petitioner is stable and he is being provided his medication regularly and there are no symptoms of any risk to his health or life.”

“Right to life is undoubtedly a fundamental right of any person, however, any person facing incarceration due to sentence recorded against him by a court, has to undergo the same. On the balancing scale, when two factors are put on either side, naturally the right to life weighs heavy, however, if the petitioner is being provided adequate medical treatment, then release on bail is not a ground available to him.”

“As noted by this court in its earlier decision in W.P No.352-2019, the petitioner is receiving best possible healthcare. Moreover, a reference was also made to the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, whereby Jail Superintendent can refer the matter to the Medical Board, if in his opinion, the prisoner needs any medical treatment.”

“The petitioner never made any request to this court nor the Superintendent Jauil for referring the matter to a medical board.”

“For the above reasons, we find the instant petition to be without merit, hence, the same is dismissed,” concluded the verdict.

