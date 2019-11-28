Nawaz undergoes medical tests at London hospital

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent a range of tests, including PET and CT scan, at the London Bridge Hospital, says his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan.

“Former PM #NawazSharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London,” he tweeted.

“It’s one of the key investigations to establish cause of severe Thrombocytopenia,” he added.

Dr. Adnan had earlier said that Nawaz Sharif will remain at home but whenever required he will be taken to a hospital.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is also staying in London with Nawaz Sharif, has said that Dr. Lawrence has thoroughly examined his brother and made some recommendations for treatment.

Any progress about his treatment will be shared after further tests, Shehbaz Sharif said.

