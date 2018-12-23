Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nawaz, Zardari inciting people for protests to escape accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are inciting people for protests to escape accountability and to conceal their looted money.

Talking to journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that all eyes are on the accountability court’s verdict in on the Flagship Investment Limited and Al-Azizya references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif .

He said that the political carrier of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has come to an end and added that the two leaders had looted the national exchequer.

The information minister said they owned the properties but reluctant to give the money trail. He said that Pakistan’s biggest issue is the non-implementation of laws.

The minister said that opposition wanted to discuss their corruption cases in the assembly instead of public issues. He said that the accountability court will give its verdict on the Flagship Investment and Al-Azizya references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Monday).

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

FM Qureshi to embark on four-nation trip tomorrow  

Pakistan

Kiyani says steps are being taken out to improve facilities at hospital

Pakistan

Counting underway as voting for By-polls for local council seats ends

Pakistan

COAS played pivotal role in ending Pakistan’s isolation: Pervaiz Elahi


ARY NEWS URDU