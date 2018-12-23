Nawaz, Zardari inciting people for protests to escape accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are inciting people for protests to escape accountability and to conceal their looted money.

Talking to journalists, Fawad Chaudhry said that all eyes are on the accountability court’s verdict in on the Flagship Investment Limited and Al-Azizya references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif .

He said that the political carrier of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has come to an end and added that the two leaders had looted the national exchequer.

The information minister said they owned the properties but reluctant to give the money trail. He said that Pakistan’s biggest issue is the non-implementation of laws.

The minister said that opposition wanted to discuss their corruption cases in the assembly instead of public issues. He said that the accountability court will give its verdict on the Flagship Investment and Al-Azizya references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Monday).

Comments

comments