Nawaz, Zardari indebted Pakistan of Rs.30,000 bn: Faisal Javed

LAHORE: Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities swelled to an alarming level of Rs. 30,000 bn owing to corruption and wrong policies of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the PTI leader said that Sharif family brought the country on the brink of economic disaster and added that the family accumulated assets not only in Pakistan but also in London.

Responding to a question, Javed said that Nawaz Sharif and his family broke all the records of corruption and money laundering.

Previous governments destroyed economy: Dr Firdous

Javed said that PML-N government had promoted corruption and made business difficult in the country. He said that there was no room for plunderers in ‘Naya Pakistan’ and added that the corrupts would be brought to justice.

He said that the PTI’s government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of economic crisis. The Senator said that the current government had put the country on the path of prosperity and progress.

