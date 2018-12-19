Nawaz, Zardari trying to mislead nation: Aleem Khan   

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are trying to mislead the nation so as to conceal their looted money.

Addressing a reception held in his honor here at Lahore Cantonment, Aleem Khan said that whenever Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are asked about their assets abroad, they start saying that democracy is in danger.

Aleem Khan said that before leveling allegations on the current government someone should look into their own collars and added that those rejected by the voters in general elections would never again be entertained.

According to a statement released from the ministry, he claimed that Imran Khan has already told the masses that PML-N and PPP are two faces of the same coin. The minister said that people know very well about the similarity in the cases of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and both will have to face the same consequences as well.

Aleem Khan maintained Imran Khan working hard to solve the problems of the general public and each and every penny would be saved at all costs.

He said that new system of Local Bodies in Punjab would bring progress and prosperity in real sense and basic issues would be solved at local level.

