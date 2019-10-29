Nawaz’s bail ineffective in terms of travelling abroad: Babar Awan

KARACHI: PTI member Babar Awan talking exclusively to ARY News on Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea approval said that the orders could be deemed ineffective in terms of people wanting and speculating on him traveling abroad.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) stalwart and expert lawmaker weighed in that Sharif’s health was as yet critical and any desires that may exist in people’s mind of the former premier flying abroad were out of question.

Awan claimed that the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) procedural law does not allow such alleviation, no matter the circumstance but a conditional exemption was made.

The lawmaker hailed the ruling saying that the decision reflected humanitarian instincts which came into play given the situation of Nawaz Sharif’s consistently deteriorating health.

Awan also revealed that the court will demand surety bonds for the 8 week time period till the accused was out on bail and getting treatment, most probably in Pakistan’s top most hospitals.

The high court’s bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the verdict on a petition submitted by the former premier seeking bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia reference case.

The court temporarily suspended the imprisonment of Sharif in the case for eight weeks and asked his counsel to submit two surety bonds worth Rs2 million each for now.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader’s counsel argued before the court the provision of eight weeks are not enough for completing the medical treatment as Nawaz Sharif’s health condition is critical.

