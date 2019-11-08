Govt not to politics on Nawaz’s health: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Friday said that the government will not politics on health of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Firdous confirmed, “The former prime minister has approached the Ministry of Interior today seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).”

She said that the government had sought opinions from the medical board and National Accountability Bureau regarding the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL.

The special assistant maintained that the government will fulfill all the legal requirements in this regard. She said that Islamabad High Court had granted bail on medical grounds to Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Earlier int he day , sources had said that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif’s name was likely to be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns.

Sources privy to the information had revealed that a final decision on the matter will be undertaken by the ministry of interior within the next 48 to 72 hours.

The Sharif family had tendered a request to the interior ministry requesting the former premiers name to be removed from the ECL, which bars those on the list from leaving the country.

