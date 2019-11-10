Nawaz’s London departure hangs in balance as name still on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif may not be able to leave for London on Monday (today) as his name has not been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) as yet, ARY News reported.

The federal government has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. However, his name has still not been taken off the (ECL).

The sources on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif will leave for London via Qatar Airways’s commercial flight QR-629 on Monday morning.

Sources privy to the matter confirmed that ailing Nawaz Sharif accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and family physician Dr Adnan will leave for London on the 11th of this month for treatment. His flight will take off from Lahore at 9:05 am Monday.

According to his return ticket, Nawaz Sharif will arrive homeland on November 27, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the medical board formed by the government to oversee the former prime minister at Services Hospital Lahore has said that Nawaz’s health is still critical as platelets have further decreased.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had said it is up to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to recommend striking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources quoted PM Khan as saying that the former premier’s name was put on the no-fly list on the bureau’s recommendation and thus, its nod of approval would be required for removal of the name.

He had made these remarks while chairing a meeting of party spokespersons in Islamabad.

