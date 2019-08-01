LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded a member of the Sharif family from a Hajj flight at Lahore airport on Thursday.

Yousaf Abbas Sharif, a nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was barred from flying out of the country because of his name placed on the no-fly list on a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) request.

He is currently facing an investigation into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Earlier this week, Yousaf had appeared before a NAB team in pursuance of its summons for questioning in the case.

NAB on July 24 had issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain Nawaz to appear before it in the Chaudhry Sugar Sugar Mills case.

Subsequently, Maryam turned up at the NAB headquarters where she was grilled for about 45 minutes.

