Nawaz’s speech aimed at blackmailing institutions: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that his recent speech was aimed at blackmailing institutions, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo had hatched various conspiracies against the institutions in his tenure. He said that Nawaz Sharif wanted institutions fight with each other.

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s recent speech, Fawad Chaudhry asked that why he kept silence for three years if he had been ordered to resign?

Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to return homeland but he wanted PML-N’s workers to take to the streets. The minister said the government was taking measures to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country.

Earlier today, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that Pakistan was prospering with the efforts of his team during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Addressing the Central Working Committee meeting of the PML-N, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had thanked the party leaders for their support in this crucial time.

Nawaz Sharif had said Pakistan was becoming an Asian Tiger during his tenure of government and people of the country were prosperous, but now the inflation has broken the backbone of the countrymen.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, the PML-N supremo had said that his party while being in power completed development projects including the construction of powerhouses with pace to provide relief to the masses.

