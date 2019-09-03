Nawazuddin Siddiqui loves Momina Mustehsan, Asim Azhar’s song

Singers Asim Azhar and Momina Mustehsan are delighted after Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that he is a fan of their three-year-old song Tera Woh Pyaar.

The Coke Studio song was a hit at the time of it’s release and has garnered over 132 million views on YouTube.

In an interview with Arbaaz Khan, the Hindi Medium actor shared that during the shoot of Manto, he would listen to the song on repeat.

“During Manto, I would only listen to one song. It’s by this Pakistani singer, Momina Mustehsan and it’s called ‘Tera Woh Pyaar’. I would hear that track and then go do my scene. I don’t know why. The song doesn’t match the vibe of the movie but I would just go into a high every time I heard that tune,” he said.

An overjoyed Azhar took to Instagram to thank the acclaimed Indian actor.

“When your favourite actor listens to your song everyday. Shukriya [Thank you],” he wrote.

Mustehsan also took to social media to express her gratitude.

“Thank you Sir. It’s an honour for me,” reads her Instagram story.

