Nawazuddin Siddiqui out to seek revenge in ‘Sacred Games 2’ trailer

The trailer for the second season of famed Netflix series Sacred Games has been released in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan return to play a dangerous game.

The Indian web television thriller series chronicles the events that follows after a troubled police officer in Mumbai, Sartaj Singh, receives a phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde who tells him to save the city within 25 days.

In the trailer, along with the existing ones, some new characters can also be seen. The ensemble cast—Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi are joined by actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in the second season.

Inspector Singh played by Saif Ali Khan learns of gangster Ganesh’s death in the first season and is now tasked to put together the pieces of the puzzle left behind by him.

The first ever Netflix original series produced in India is based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. The show premieres on Netflix on August 15.

