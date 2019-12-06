ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says construction of housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Program will provide shelter to the poor people.

In a series of tweets on Friday, she said the procedure will be simplified besides extending facilitation to those associated with the construction sector.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the abolition of sales tax during the construction phase, reduction of capital value tax, the imposition of fixed tax and issuance of e-statement papers will prove to be an important milestone in taking forward the construction sector.

She said procedures pertaining to approvals and NOCs for Naya Pakistan Housing Program are being cut to a great extent.

She was confident that the development of the construction sector will generate economic activity and create immense job opportunities for the youth.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme for the provision of affordable housing facility to citizens.

The housing project aims to provide five million housing units to the low-income population. It will also directly benefit forty different industries related to the construction business, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan.

