Actress Nazish Jahangir is one of the few actresses in Pakistan’s drama industry who can play all sorts of characters with magical ease thanks to her remarkable acting skills.

The ‘Bharosa’ actress, already famous among her fans for her exquisite taste in poetry, today shared a picture with a powerful message about mental health on her Instagram profile.

“I cannot stand the words “Get over it”. All of us are under such pressure to put our problems in the past tense. Slow down. Don’t allow other to hurry your healing. It is a process, one that may take years, occasionally, even a lifetime – and that’s OK…..!”wrote Nazish in her message on World Mental Health Day, which is being observed today.

Already in love with her taste in poetry, her fans were both amazed and impressed by her powerful message about mental health.

Nazish Jahangir, now among Pakistan’s most sought after drama actresses, also made news in the past for her taste in poetry as she used to share her pictures with couplets from legendary poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Jaun Elia.

