Nazish Jahangir opens up about her mental health struggles

Actress Nazish Jahangir has opened up about her struggles with depression and anxiety recently.

Taking to Instagram, she shared that she has been fighting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since 10 years.

“I am not ashamed to accept it that YES I am a victim of PTSD and I am fighting with it from last 10 years of my life even though after becoming a therapist this is something which stays with me on and off with me,” she wrote.

She went onto explain PTSD’s symptoms and what a person who suffers from this mental condition goes through.

“Many people are unaware that untreated post-traumatic stress disorder can have a devastating effect for both those who have the condition and their loved ones. It not only affects relationships with your family, friends and others, it can trigger serious emotional problems and even cause health problems over time,” Nazish added.

She said that it can affect people of all ages even unborn babies if the mother is under constant stress.

“There is no timestamp on trauma. There isn’t a formula that you can insert yourself into to get from horror to healed. Be patient. Take up space. Let your journey be the balm,” she concluded.

The actress said she offers prayers to cope up with it.

