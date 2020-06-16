Actress Nazish Jahangir has opened up about struggling with mental health issues and fighting suicidal thoughts.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she revealed that she has been suicidal twice in her life after she lost her mother sending shockwaves among her fans who instantly started wishing her well in her endeavours.

“I was hopeless I was unable to talk, everything was just meaningless for me. I have fought PTSD for 10 years as I mentioned this earlier but let me tell you all one thing very clearly, only I had a cure and that too within. I stoodup for myself, I took my every breakdown as a lesson, I fought my darkness and left it all behind me,” she wrote.

The starlet said she prays for everyone to be strong enough to talk about it and fight it the same way.

“There are times in your life when you don’t feel right opening up to anyone, you don’t even want to listen to anyone and that’s the time where you have to talk your heart out and fight the depression living inside you, look for the positivity in your life, extract positivity from negativity, try to be kind with everyone, try to let people live their life the way they want to, try to not judge anyone,” she added.

Following the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many Pakistani celebs have opened up about their struggle with depression and anxiety.

