Nazish Jahangir stresses the importance of a social media detox

As social media can become a source of stress sometimes, actress Nazish Jahangir stresses the importance of a digital detox to gain back your attention and mental sanity.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wrote “Sometimes it is important to hibernate for a while, just log off from all these apps and spend time in solitude, read books, watch remaining episodes of your favorite TV series.”

She shared she did the same recently and is back to face yet another Monday.

“I am ready to start off this week with a smile on my face and my head held up high and I want you all to do the same,” she wrote.

Nazish urged people to remember that “you’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

The actress who made her TV debut in 2017 is currently starring in a drama serial in a negative role. She is all set to make her big-screen debut in a film soon as well, shooting of which wrapped up in 2019.

