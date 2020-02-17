Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nazish Jahangir stresses the importance of a social media detox

Nazish Jahangir

As social media can become a source of stress sometimes, actress Nazish Jahangir stresses the importance of a digital detox to gain back your attention and mental sanity.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet wrote “Sometimes it is important to hibernate for a while, just log off from all these apps and spend time in solitude, read books, watch remaining episodes of your favorite TV series.”

She shared she did the same recently and is back to face yet another Monday.

“I am ready to start off this week with a smile on my face and my head held up high and I want you all to do the same,” she wrote.

Nazish urged people to remember that “you’re braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

The actress who made her TV debut in 2017 is currently starring in a drama serial in a negative role. She is all set to make her big-screen debut in a film soon as well, shooting of which wrapped up in 2019.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain is all praise for his wife Iqra Aziz

Lifestyle

Feroze Khan opens up about his spiritual journey

Lifestyle

Stars celebrate Pakistan’s first Kabaddi World Cup win

Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham’s ‘gentle rebellion’ at London Fashion Week


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close