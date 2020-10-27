Popular actor Nazish Jahangir who has made a name for herself in quite a short time took some time out to sit with Nida Yasir to reveal interesting tidbits about her life with fans.

Appearing on the popular ARY Digital show Good Morning Pakistan, Jahangir had much to share about herself; from the accidental stint that landed her on television screens across the country to the secret to her glowing beauty.

When asked by Yasir about how she managed to score a TV role, Jahangir revealed how she was always interested in theatre, and that actor Jamal Shah was her arts professor in college and was actually the one who pushed her to pursue a career in performing arts.

“I was always interested in theatre, in fact, I started off in the theatre. Then I did commercial theatre with Anwar Maqsood, and it was there that I was offered a serial,” she revealed.

Jahangir also shared how her father was very supportive of her decision to pursue television acting. “He was concerned at first but I left the decision to him. I told him if he was okay with it, I would do it and if not, it’s not a big deal. But he told me that if I want to do it, then I must or I’ll keep overthinking about it,” she said.

That’s not all, Nazish Jahangir also shared the secret to her flawless skin and gorgeous looks. She credited her healthy skin to drinking a lot of water and her genes, citing her Kashmiri roots for blessing her and her siblings with good skin and hair. However, the Bharosa actor also shared how Karachi’s water tends to wreak havoc with her skin and hair.

“Karachi doesn’t suit my skin and hair, and I think I’m not the only one with this dilemma. Punjab’s water is better,” she opined, adding that the secret to her healthy hair is a regular oiling session. According to Jahangir, a set hair care routine with protein treatments and regular oiling can really help.

Nazish Jahangir is fast gaining popularity thanks to her roles in numerous drama serials that have garnered exceedingly good ratings.

