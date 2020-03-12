The National Basketball Association [NBA] have suspended the league season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The result comes less than 48 hours after the 27-year-old mocked the disease by touching all of the microphones at a press conference on Monday.

The 27-year-old had been feeling unwell in the last two days and had been rated doubtful for the Jazz’s match-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

According to reports, after the game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed, players for both teams were quarantined in their locker rooms.

Meanwhile, the NBA reportedly planned initially to continue playing games with empty arenas.

It must be noted that the world’s most famous sporting personality, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is in quarantine at his Madeira home after his Juventus room-mate tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus.

Daniele Rugani, who plays as a centre back for Serie A club Juventus and the Italy national team tested positive for coronavirus earlier.

Ronaldo flew to Portugal to pay a visit to his ailing mother who recently suffered a stroke before the news initially broke.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread to at least 114 countries around the world, a pandemic.

