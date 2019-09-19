IHC reserves verdict in NBP contractual appointments case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved verdict after listening to the arguments from both sides over the petition against new contractual appointments in the state-owned National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb was hearing a petition challenging the two new appointments in the state-owned bank on contractual basis.

Read More: Cabinet approves Arif Usmani’s appointment as new NBP chief

The chief organiser of the NBP Staff Union, Lateef Qureshi along with his counsel also appeared in the hearing of the cases in which the bank’s president Arif Usmani and Human Resource (HR) executive Mirza Babar Baig were declared as party.

Dr G M Chaudhry argued that a temporary employee could not be appointed on a permanent post while the NBP President posted officials in HR Department on July 22. He pleaded IHC to nullify the July 22’s notification as it went against the judicial orders.

Read More: Govt decides to expedite process of privatisation, mulls privatising NBP, State Life

He added that the NBP president committed the contempt of court after the move.

After listening to both parties, the IHC judge reserved verdict in the case which would be announced later.

Comments

comments