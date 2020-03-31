NCA, SPD employees to donate to COVID-19 relief fund

RAWALPINDI: To support national efforts in the fight against COVID-19, scientists, engineers and employees of the National Command Authority (NCA) and the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) have announced to contribute their salaries to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said employees of special pay scale 11-14 will donate their three days’ salary to the fund, while employees of special pay scale 8-10 two days’ salary and employees of special pay scale 1-7 one day’s salary.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza contributed one month’s pay in the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

It is to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has donated one month’s salary to the fund.

Read More: PM announces relief package, youth force, public fund to fight COVID-19

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will also be donating one month’s salary to the Corona Relief Fund to help the government combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, officers from the rank of Vice Admiral to Commodore will contribute three days’ salary.

Captains and those below the rank, including civilian officers, will donate two days’ salary to the fund.

Chief Petty Officers, sailors and civilian staff will also chip in one day’s salary.

Read More: ECC approves emergency fund to fight coronavirus

Comments

comments