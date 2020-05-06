NCC to decide over reopening educational institutes: Shafqat Mahmood  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that they would put forward their recommendations pertaining to reopening educational institutes in the country in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) tomorrow (Thursday), ARY NEWS reported.

Talking during ARY NEWS programme, Off The Record, the federal minister said that he had discussed the matter with the provincial education ministers today in a video-link meeting.

Speaking during the programme, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, however opposed any move to reopen educational activities and said that they were not in favour of opening schools from June 01.

He said the provincial authorities would also hold a meeting soon to decide on reopening of the schools.

Further speaking on easing coronavirus lockdown in the province, he said that they would devise a way out to resume transport activities within the cities.

“It is better to not allow resuming activities at some industrial units along with the mega shopping malls,” he said while opposing further easing of coronavirus lockdown.

He said that even the Balochistan government has expressed its concern over easing lockdown in the province and extended it further.

It is pertinent to mention here that ameeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Thursday to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces where a consensus would be developed on easing coronavirus lockdown country-wide.

The federal cabinet has already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

