NCC meets today to decide on coronavirus lockdown extension

ISLAMABAD: National Coordination Committee (NCC) will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad today (Monday) to review the steps taken for the control of coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY News reported.

The NCC meeting will discuss ways and means to effectively deal with coronavirus pandemic.

All the chief ministers, top civil and military leaders, federal ministers and NDMA chairman will attend the NCC meeting.

The meeting will decide on extending lockdown across the country, while it will also discuss the strategy to ensure continuity of the industrial and economic activities and future planning.

The committee is likely to decide providing more relief to the people, who are facing difficulties and hardships due to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Sources said the meeting will also review to soften the restriction during the lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 01, the NCC decided to extend lockdown till April 14 to curb the spread of COVID-19 to cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Last week, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that any decision on lockdown will be made on April 13 in the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC).

Talking during ARY NEWS programme ‘Off The Record’, Asad Umar said that the meeting to be headed by prime minister and attended by chief ministers would decide the strategy to be implemented from April 15.

