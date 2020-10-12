PM fears of COVID-19 cases rising with advent of winters

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on Monday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan contemplated the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The NCC meeting notification said the moot was briefed on the situation of new COVID-19 cases and the rate of infectivity while they also discussed ways to overcome the second wave.

The huddle, comprising leaders across all provincial governments and the centre, noted that the adverse effects following COVID-19 outbreak and in fact its spread has been relatively less in Pakistan than in other countries, the notification said.

As the NCC moot, according to the notification, admitted that COVID-19 is reemerging in the country based on the results of tests from the past six weeks, the experts on the matter presented recommendations on how to keep masses from its clutches.

The meeting was briefed that affected areas from Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir are being administered smart lockdown while activities, unnecessary and uneconomic, are being discouraged, the notification said.

The chair of the meeting PM Imran Khan underscored the reservations of oncoming COVID-19 threats as the winters are approaching and said timely decision-making is critical to safeguard people and country from the harm’s way.

The PM said provincial governments and the centre need to strategize already to meet the challenges head-on.

Moreover, the NCC meeting concurred the need for curbing public gatherings amid the reemergence of COVID-19 cases, the notification read, and added that wearing masks while strictly observing SOPs must be made mandatory.

