ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country, ARY News reported.

The NCC is the apex coronavirus decision-making body headed by the prime minister and comprising top civil and military leaders including the provincial chief executives.

The NCC meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces where a consensus would be developed on easing coronavirus lockdown country-wide.

The federal cabinet has already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

Earlier on May 4, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar said the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on coronavirus would decide about the future course of lockdown after analysis and observations to be presented by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Umar had said that the economic experts have estimated for 18 million people to become jobless in the current scenario amid coronavirus crisis. The unemployment rate is directly linked with the duration of lockdown, he added.

