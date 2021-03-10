Housing NCC expects about 700,000 jobs with development projects

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee (NCC) on housing construction and development held its weekly session Wednesday, which the Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired himself, and underscored the developments made in the projects so far means about 40 million square feet land construction, ARY News reported.

The housing NCC noted the total volume of all 307 projects it has planned amount to Rs2.07 trillion.

Separately, the same session today deliberated the upcoming 526 projects that are still under consideration which shall comprise constructions and developments on 64.12 million square feet land.

With the already approved ventures, the NCC huddle asserted, a commercial outcome of about Rs796.5 billion is expected to be reaped from these while on the other hand Rs1.28 trillion activity is expected from the projects still to be approved.

The development projects would translate into direct job opportunities to 250,000 people while about the double will be employed indirectly in the course and after.

Moreover, the PM shared his suspicion over impediments in the development projects planned for Sindh province and said these projects are meant to benefit both people and the province.

It is our priority to provide a roof to low-income class people and our government will facilitate fully to make this project a reality, said the Prime Minister in today’s session.

For provision of low-income class housing, the chairman of Capital Development Authority briefed the PM-led NCC session and announced 5,000 units are being planned whose cornerstone shall be laid by the first week of April.

The huddle concluded all the cases of withheld development projects may be sent to the national accountability bureau.

